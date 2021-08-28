Iran FM: Mutual trust of regional states paving way for peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the realization of peace through intra-regional dialogue and negotiations Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in the 'Summit on Regional Support for Iraq' in Baghdad.

He said that the new Iraq needs to rebuild and improve regional relations at the moment.

Referring to the meeting with the presence of countries in the region which confirms the Iraqi Republic's efforts in creating scopes of cooperation and interaction between the states, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that they would reach a developed, secure, and free region through holding such meetings.

Today, Iraq plays an important role in the region because of constructive efforts and vision, he added.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries in the region to recognize the new Iraq and develop its political, economic, and trade exchanges with it by supporting political processes in the country.

A new Iraq free from terrorism requires internal reconstruction and strengthening and expanding cooperation in the region, he stated.

While supporting the stability, security, independence, territorial integrity, dignity, authority, and promotion of Iraq's regional and international status, the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its readiness to develop bilateral and regional cooperation, he reiterated.

Over the past few years, trade exchanges between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq have reached more than $12 billion, he noted.

He further noted that the existence of eight official crossings between the two states and the continuation of trade exchanges at these crossings, even despite the coronavirus outbreak, shows close economic relations between the two countries.

Referring to the emergence of the terrorist ISIS group and the irreparable losses it caused, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the fight against terrorism, rushed to the aid of Iraq and did its best in this regard, while the US government committed a big crime and martyred General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, along with Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi.

He highlighted that not only did the US not bring peace and security to the people of this region, but they were also the main cause of insecurity, and this is clearly visible in many countries in the region.

Emphasizing the role and support of the countries in the region for the stability and security of Iraq, he stressed the realization of security with the help of all Iraqi neighbors, including the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the realization of peace through intra-regional dialogue besides negotiations and hopes that regional countries will achieve a common belief that security will not be achieved except through mutual trust of regional countries, relying on national capabilities, strengthening communication and good neighborliness among regional countries, and non-interference by foreign countries, he underscored.

This shared belief can pave the way for many political, economic, and cultural cooperation in the region and ensure the areas of comprehensive growth and development of countries in the region, through common and sustainable security and using God-given wealth.

Amirabdollahian pointed out that what they need more than ever today is "sustainable regional security" with the helping of countries in the region, adding that sustainable regional security depends on spending economic resources on the realization of a coalition for peace and development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi government and people and its decisions in the field of internal affairs, including the withdrawal of foreign military forces and the holding of early elections, adding that Iran welcomes Iraq's constructive role in promoting the culture of regional dialogue and cooperation, he stated.

Stressing the important role of countries in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to advance the aforementioned goals, he noted.

The 'Summit on Regional Support for Iraq' kicked off in Baghdad an hour ago with delegations from Iraq's neighbors and some countries in the region and the world except Syria.

Iraq has announced that the aim behind holding the Baghdad summit is decreasing tension in the region, developing economic relations, and solving disputes among Iraq's neighboring states.