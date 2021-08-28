Iran FM: Mutual trust of regional states paving way for peace

Politics 28 August 2021 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
Iran FM: Mutual trust of regional states paving way for peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the realization of peace through intra-regional dialogue and negotiations Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in the 'Summit on Regional Support for Iraq' in Baghdad.

He said that the new Iraq needs to rebuild and improve regional relations at the moment.

Referring to the meeting with the presence of countries in the region which confirms the Iraqi Republic's efforts in creating scopes of cooperation and interaction between the states, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that they would reach a developed, secure, and free region through holding such meetings.

Today, Iraq plays an important role in the region because of constructive efforts and vision, he added.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries in the region to recognize the new Iraq and develop its political, economic, and trade exchanges with it by supporting political processes in the country.

A new Iraq free from terrorism requires internal reconstruction and strengthening and expanding cooperation in the region, he stated.

While supporting the stability, security, independence, territorial integrity, dignity, authority, and promotion of Iraq's regional and international status, the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its readiness to develop bilateral and regional cooperation, he reiterated.

Over the past few years, trade exchanges between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq have reached more than $12 billion, he noted.

He further noted that the existence of eight official crossings between the two states and the continuation of trade exchanges at these crossings, even despite the coronavirus outbreak, shows close economic relations between the two countries.

Referring to the emergence of the terrorist ISIS group and the irreparable losses it caused, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the fight against terrorism, rushed to the aid of Iraq and did its best in this regard, while the US government committed a big crime and martyred General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, along with Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi.

He highlighted that not only did the US not bring peace and security to the people of this region, but they were also the main cause of insecurity, and this is clearly visible in many countries in the region.

Emphasizing the role and support of the countries in the region for the stability and security of Iraq, he stressed the realization of security with the help of all Iraqi neighbors, including the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the realization of peace through intra-regional dialogue besides negotiations and hopes that regional countries will achieve a common belief that security will not be achieved except through mutual trust of regional countries, relying on national capabilities, strengthening communication and good neighborliness among regional countries, and non-interference by foreign countries, he underscored.

This shared belief can pave the way for many political, economic, and cultural cooperation in the region and ensure the areas of comprehensive growth and development of countries in the region, through common and sustainable security and using God-given wealth.

Amirabdollahian pointed out that what they need more than ever today is "sustainable regional security" with the helping of countries in the region, adding that sustainable regional security depends on spending economic resources on the realization of a coalition for peace and development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi government and people and its decisions in the field of internal affairs, including the withdrawal of foreign military forces and the holding of early elections, adding that Iran welcomes Iraq's constructive role in promoting the culture of regional dialogue and cooperation, he stated.

Stressing the important role of countries in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to advance the aforementioned goals, he noted.

The 'Summit on Regional Support for Iraq' kicked off in Baghdad an hour ago with delegations from Iraq's neighbors and some countries in the region and the world except Syria.

Iraq has announced that the aim behind holding the Baghdad summit is decreasing tension in the region, developing economic relations, and solving disputes among Iraq's neighboring states.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Latest data on cargo traffic from Morocco via Turkish ports published
Latest data on cargo traffic from Morocco via Turkish ports published
Turkey shares data on goods shipment from Algeria via domestic ports
Turkey shares data on goods shipment from Algeria via domestic ports
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran FM: Mutual trust of regional states paving way for peace Politics 18:37
Georgia records increase in potato import Georgia 18:34
Turkmenistan to provide financial support to SMEs for software development projects Business 18:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 29 Oil&Gas 18:30
Azerbaijan extends term of weekend public transport restrictions Society 17:57
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 17:36
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.28 Society 16:23
Azerbaijan confirms 4,241 COVID-19 cases, 3,366 recoveries Society 16:17
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 16:08
Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 15:52
Uzbek banks' aggregate net profit sees rise in 2021 Finance 15:01
Uzbek Navoiazot announces tender for carrying out dismantling work Tenders 14:55
US registers new diaspora organization of Azerbaijan Politics 14:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:42
India nearly doubles car imports from Turkey Turkey 14:41
Uzbekistan launches two new chemical plants Business 14:40
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade down amid global pandemic Business 14:36
Azerbaijan to export processed leather to Europe Economy 14:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 28 Society 14:26
Latest data on cargo traffic from Morocco via Turkish ports published Turkey 14:26
Turkey releases data on goods moved from Malta via local ports in 7M2021 Turkey 14:23
Turkey shares data on goods shipment from Algeria via domestic ports Turkey 14:15
Turkey issues latest data on cargo handling from Netherlands via local ports Turkey 14:09
Volume of cargo handled from Spain through Turkish ports in 7M2021 unveiled Turkey 14:08
Quotations of liquid shares at Uzbek stock exchange increases Finance 13:59
Kazakhstan decreases exports of locally-made goods to Denmark Business 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:49
Azerbaijan sees more insurance payments in local market for 7M2021 Finance 13:33
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish ports from China in 7M2021 unveiled Turkey 13:33
France completes its operation on evacuation from Afghanistan Europe 13:17
Bomb threat called in on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight from Domodedovo Russia 13:14
Turkey discloses latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Lebanon Turkey 13:02
Turkmenistan, Danish Haldor Topsoe negotiate construction of small-sized gas chemical plant Oil&Gas 13:01
Photographer Reza Deghati names pollution of Okhchuchay river ecological disaster (PHOTO) Politics 13:00
Uzbekistan to receive additional doses of Russian Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 12:58
Azerbaijan introduces new coronavirus-related rules for attending weddings Society 12:55
"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:55
Georgia reports 4,247 new coronavirus cases for August 28 Georgia 12:52
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO) Politics 12:48
Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics (PHOTO) Society 12:08
Iran's minister calls to speed up clearing medicine from customs Iran 12:06
New entry rules come into force for passengers travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia Society 12:03
Gasoline falls on most of Iran's petroleum product export Oil&Gas 11:52
Uzbekistan introduces 'special regime' for development of AI technologies ICT 11:48
Turkmenistan eyes becoming member of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Turkmenistan 11:44
Armenia must abandon hatred policy towards Azerbaijan - Journalists' Association of Peru Politics 11:41
Government Trading Corporation of Iran makes payments to local wheat farmers Business 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 11:25
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for Aug. 28 Uzbekistan 11:23
Iran to launch new facilities in mining sector Business 11:22
Azerbaijan demands Armenia to clarify fate of its citizens taken prisoner and hostages Politics 11:18
Azerbaijan's int'l co-op on oil and gas ensures its financial stability - Russian expert Oil&Gas 11:13
Iranian currency rates for August 28 Finance 11:07
Renaissance Capital predicts growth of Azerbaijan's GDP Finance 11:05
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 10:36
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev sends condolences to Joe Biden Uzbekistan 10:35
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy engines Tenders 10:09
Death toll rising in Kazakhstan's military base explosion Kazakhstan 09:56
Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti Russia 09:49
Azerbaijani oil rising in price Finance 09:40
Simplification of declaration forms for taxpayers continues in Azerbaijan Economy 09:39
Uzbek company exports saffron to Italy Business 09:33
New enterprise in Azerbaijan's industrial park to manufacture LED lamps Business 09:14
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties Iran 08:57
U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Category 4 landfall of Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit US 08:25
Azerbaijan’s economic expansion showing signs of leveling off since 2011 - UNIDO Business 08:01
U.S. launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast US 07:55
Portugal receives 24 Afghan refugees Europe 07:28
Hurricane Ida lashes Cuba's Isle of Youth Other News 06:51
US reports world’s first deer infected with COVID-19 US 05:54
Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes with Israeli soldiers Other News 04:56
Saudi-led airstrikes kill 20 Houthis in Yemenф Arab World 04:09
7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in California US 02:55
UN chief Guterres voices concern over Afghanistan, but remains hopeful World 02:03
Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over World 01:28
UK records another 38,046 COVID cases Europe 00:38
Turkmenistan, UNDP to launch second phase of SDG project Turkmenistan 27 August 23:59
Only small technical staff of Turkey remains in Afghanistan - Erdogan Turkey 27 August 23:28
At least 19 people dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh river Other News 27 August 22:45
All Turkish provinces now have lower risk of COVID-19 Turkey 27 August 22:16
Georgia provides Afghanistan with drinking water as humanitarian aid Georgia 27 August 21:56
Turkey reports 14,528 more recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 27 August 21:51
Azerbaijani tankers keep successful performance in International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 21:28
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region Uzbekistan 27 August 21:25
EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran Iran 27 August 21:12
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO Politics 27 August 20:56
Azerbaijani peacekeepers complete their mission in Afghanistan with dignity Politics 27 August 20:48
Azerbaijani peacekeeper talks about service with Turkish servicemen in Afghanistan Politics 27 August 20:26
Turkey discloses latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Italy Turkey 27 August 20:24
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish ports from Portugal in 7M2021 revealed Turkey 27 August 20:23
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 20:02
Turkey publishes latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt Turkey 27 August 19:49
Azerbaijani artillerymen perform night firing at 'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition Politics 27 August 19:26
Volume of fees in Azerbaijani insurance market up in 7M2021 Finance 27 August 18:57
New oil minister reveals Iran's plans for OPEC, global crude market Business 27 August 18:29
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 18:14
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Society 27 August 18:12
Uzbeknefteqaz restores well with large reserves of natural gas, condensate Oil&Gas 27 August 18:10
Turkey's car exports to Israel rise in value for 7M2021 Turkey 27 August 18:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries exceeds polypropylene production Turkmenistan 27 August 18:01
All news