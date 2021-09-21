Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to pay visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour will visit Baku on September 21 to attend a trilateral meeting of research centers between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkey, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.
Within the three-day visit, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and will hold talks with some Azerbaijani officials.
