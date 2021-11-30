Iran extends condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Iranian embassy has expressed condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Iranian Embassy's statement made on Twitter.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its deep sorrow over the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service and the death of several people, as well as its condolences to the friendly and brotherly of Azerbaijan state and people, condolences to the victims’ families.
