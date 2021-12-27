First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 27

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced the first meeting of the Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad, chairing by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, will be held on Dec. 29, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amir-Abdolhian, made the remark at the 5th Conference on the History of Iran's Foreign Relations.

During his recent visit to Baku, Amir-Abdollahian mentioned that the preparations for this event have been going on for three months, and stressed that the Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad has six working groups, all of which work to facilitate and ease the problems of Iranians living abroad.