Iran, Egypt seek closer bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty have held phone consultations on strengthening bilateral relations between the countries, Trend reports via Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi requested a meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the Palestinian issue.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty hailed this suggestion, emphasizing the importance of consultations among member states on this matter.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur