Iran, Egypt seek closer bilateral relations

Politics Materials 10 February 2025 11:22 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty have held phone consultations on strengthening bilateral relations between the countries, Trend reports via Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi requested a meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the Palestinian issue.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty hailed this suggestion, emphasizing the importance of consultations among member states on this matter.

