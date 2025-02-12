Economic ties take center stage between Iran, Turkmenistan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Iran and Turkmenistan have engaged in extensive and frequent discussions across various sectors, with a particular focus on strengthening economic ties, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran on February 12, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two nations.

Araghchi emphasized their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties, especially in the economic domain.

The Iranian FM also congratulated Turkmenistan on the adoption of two resolutions by the UN, expressing Iran's support for Turkmenistan's continued role on the international stage. He added that Iran would continue to cooperate with Turkmenistan within the framework of these resolutions, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set to attend the upcoming "Peace and Trust" Conference in Turkmenistan.

To note, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister arrived in Iran on February 11 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, marking the beginning of high-level talks aimed at enhancing diplomatic and economic collaboration between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel