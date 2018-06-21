Earthquake jolts central Iran

21 June 2018 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Iranian central province of Isfahan June 21.

The tremors occurred at 11:49 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iranian media outlets report.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 34.03 degrees latitude and 55.87 degrees longitude and at a depth of 10 kilometers underground near the city of Khur.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermanshah province last November killing about 600 people, leaving even more injured.

The earthquake destroyed a big number of residential units in the urban and rural areas of the province.

