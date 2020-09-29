Iran to close down businesses due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.29

Trend:

Following the rise of coronavirus cases in Iran, it is possible that early restrictions would resume and risky businesses would shut down, said the head of Tehran Guild Chamber.

"Some of the businesses were closed for eight months since they were considered risky, we hoped to reopen them but unfortunately due to the current situation it's not possible while it's possible that more businesses would be closed," said Qasem Noudeh Farahani, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"One of the reasons that the new wave of coronavirus is rising is that people have ignored health protocols. We should all follow the instructions and prevent the spread of the virus ," he added.

"In case the current situation would continue, the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus would order the closure of more businesses. Previously the situation improved when only one-third of offices, businesses, and schools were active now that all offices and schools have opened its possible that early instruction would resume," he noted.

"The reopening of some businesses has been disapproved by the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus, meanwhile the issue of overpricing has reduced people's purchase power, and it's possible that would lead to the closure of some businesses," he said.