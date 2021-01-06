Iran promises to prosecute perpetrators involved in Ukrainian plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

All perpetrators involved in the Ukrainian plane crash incident would be put on trial in a fair court, said the Iranian President.

"Individuals that caused the incident whether it was a mistake or not would be put on trial and the court would implement the justice. The government has decided to pay $150,000 compensation for each family of victims whether they are Iranian or non-Iranian," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is difficult for us during the current situation but $30 million has been prepared to solve the issue however it does not mean that it would affect the trial since it should be done with precision," he said.

"The January 8th was an unfortunate day, the plane was hit by mistake and our dear ones lost their lives that was very painful to us, the incident was not clear at first but later after issuing of the full report the situation becomes clear the very next day of the incident, from that time we told officials to inform people about everything and perpetrators would be prosecuted in a fair court," he added.

"Today we insist on the same thing and the judiciary would certainly do it. The judiciary will put all the perpetrators involved in this incident on trial and this trial is important for us, if there is was a failure people should be informed and the government has done all its efforts," Rouhani noted.

On 8 January 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was scheduled from Tehran to Kyiv that was shot down by mistake shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC ), all 176 passengers and crew were killed.