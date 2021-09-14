Iran introduces vaccination mandate for traveling citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Any citizen, who wants to travel from Iran to any country must be vaccinated with both doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Bahram Eynollahi told reporters, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The minister also said the citizens abroad must undergo a PCR test when they return to Iran, and then be vaccinated.

Eynollahi added that vaccination of students against coronavirus, which is the last school year in secondary schools, will begin next week. In this regard, vaccines for people under 18 were imported.

The Iranian minister noted that today that vaccination in Iran has reached 38 million doses. About 33 million doses of vaccine have been injected in the last two months.

As reported, a total of 37.8 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 25 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 12.8 million people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 5.34 million people have been infected, and 115,167 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 4.62 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

