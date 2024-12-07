Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 7

Society Materials 7 December 2024 12:36 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 14 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 31 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 477,144 rials and one euro is 504,032 rials, while on December 4, one euro was 502,958.

Currency

Rial on December 7

Rial on December 4

1 US dollar

USD

477,144

478,198

1 British pound

GBP

608,040

606,078

1 Swiss franc

CHF

543,690

540,126

1 Swedish króna

SEK

43,771

43,456

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

42,771

43,267

1 Danish krone

DKK

67,586

67,436

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,634

5,645

1 UAE dirham

AED

129,923

130,210

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,553,037

1,556,916

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

171,668

171,937

100 Japanese yens

JPY

318,529

320,574

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

61,327

61,441

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,239,357

1,242,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

337,294

339,891

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

278,200

281,211

1 South African rand

ZAR

26,504

26,441

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,711

13,763

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,765

4,509

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

131,084

131,373

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

36,465

36,493

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

304,531

309,901

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

127,238

127,519

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,269,000

1,271,803

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

355,762

355,637

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

399,020

400,094

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,424

16,451

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

227

228

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

351,967

352,664

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

97,802

97,911

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

65,632

65,634

100 Thai baths

THB

1,402,636

1,392,462

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

107,974

106,980

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

335,356

334,581

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

672,982

674,468

1 euro

EUR

504,032

502,958

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

93,116

94,035

1 Georgian lari

GEL

170,889

168,370

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,104

29,969

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,929

7,028

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

145,894

146,233

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

280,676

281,294

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

824,806

816,781

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,769

43,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

135,964

136,762

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,886

10,034

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.

