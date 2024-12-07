Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 14 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 31 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 477,144 rials and one euro is 504,032 rials, while on December 4, one euro was 502,958.

Currency Rial on December 7 Rial on December 4 1 US dollar USD 477,144 478,198 1 British pound GBP 608,040 606,078 1 Swiss franc CHF 543,690 540,126 1 Swedish króna SEK 43,771 43,456 1 Norwegian krone NOK 42,771 43,267 1 Danish krone DKK 67,586 67,436 1 Indian rupee INR 5,634 5,645 1 UAE dirham AED 129,923 130,210 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,553,037 1,556,916 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 171,668 171,937 100 Japanese yens JPY 318,529 320,574 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 61,327 61,441 1 Omani rial OMR 1,239,357 1,242,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 337,294 339,891 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 278,200 281,211 1 South African rand ZAR 26,504 26,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,711 13,763 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,765 4,509 1 Qatari riyal QAR 131,084 131,373 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 36,465 36,493 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 304,531 309,901 1 Saudi riyal SAR 127,238 127,519 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,269,000 1,271,803 1 Singapore dollar SGD 355,762 355,637 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 399,020 400,094 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,424 16,451 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 227 228 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 351,967 352,664 1 Libyan dinar LYD 97,802 97,911 1 Chinese yuan CNY 65,632 65,634 100 Thai baths THB 1,402,636 1,392,462 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 107,974 106,980 1,000 South Korean won KRW 335,356 334,581 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 672,982 674,468 1 euro EUR 504,032 502,958 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 93,116 94,035 1 Georgian lari GEL 170,889 168,370 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,104 29,969 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,929 7,028 1 Belarus ruble BYN 145,894 146,233 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 280,676 281,294 100 Philippine pesos PHP 824,806 816,781 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,769 43,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 135,964 136,762 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,886 10,034

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.