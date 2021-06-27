Armenian CEC rejects ex-presidents’ petitions to invalidate election results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

During the meeting on June 27 the Armenian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decided to reject the petitions of the pre-election blocs of ex-presidents Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan "Armenia" and "I Have the Honor", as well as the "Zartonk" party to invalidate the results of the snap parliamentary election, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The meeting was broadcast live by local TV channels.

"Election results can be considered invalid only if the irregularities affected the entire electoral process and the final results," CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

"The CEC did not register such data, which means that we cannot recognize the election as invalid," Mukuchyan said.