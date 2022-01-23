Speaker of Armenian National Assembly to temporarily be Acting President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
Trend:
Until the extraordinary presidential elections in Armenia, the speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan will temporarily act as president, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.
According to the Constitution of Armenia, extraordinary elections must be held not earlier than 25 and not later than 35 days after the resignation of the President.
