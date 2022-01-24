Armenian media names probable candidates for presidency
The head of the Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan and the current Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan may become candidates for the presidency of the country, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.
According to the media, Mirzoyan is interested in the post of the country’s president.
On Jan. 23, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation.
"The president doesn’t have the necessary tools to influence the fundamental processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult period for the country and the nation," he said.
