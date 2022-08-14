Yerevan blast: 1 person killed, 20 people injured (UPDATE)

One person has been killed and 20 people have been injured as result of a powerful explosion in the Surmalu shopping center, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out and a blast occurred at the explosives warehouse. A three-story warehouse building collapsed. At the moment, a large number of rescuers are working at the site.

14:34 (GMT+4) An explosion occurred in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Six combat crews of fire and rescue teams, operatives of the National Crisis Management Center, and a psychologist on duty left for the scene.

According to preliminary data, there was an explosion that caused a fire, there are victims.

Two more combat crews of the fire and rescue teams of the Rescue Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Yerevan left for the scene.