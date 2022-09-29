Russia's MFA talks real and imaginary roadmaps in response to Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's plans to deploy international observers on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, imaginary, Trend reports.

"We stand for the full and strict implementation of all agreements signed by the three countries [Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia] to resolve the intractable conflict. This is a real, not an imaginary roadmap," the ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, while commenting on Pashinyan's offer.