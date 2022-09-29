Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia's MFA talks real and imaginary roadmaps in response to Armenian PM

Armenia Materials 29 September 2022 19:04 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's plans to deploy international observers on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, imaginary, Trend reports.

"We stand for the full and strict implementation of all agreements signed by the three countries [Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia] to resolve the intractable conflict. This is a real, not an imaginary roadmap," the ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, while commenting on Pashinyan's offer.

