Russia's MFA responds to Armenian PM's criticism of CSTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The unfounded criticism of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) by some Armenian political figures doesn't help find consistent, mutually acceptable solutions, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Similar destructive statements are pointless," she said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow sees attempts of a number of non-regional players to bring instability to South Caucasus, which has recently got a legal chance to leave the protracted crisis.

"The mentioned line is destructive and extremely dangerous. Russia keeps making vigorous efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The necessary steps are being taken through the CSTO. The stable ceasefire regime should be ensured as well. The full implementation of the trilateral statements [signed by Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders] guarantees stability in the South Caucasus," she added.