Russian Foreign Ministry calls statement of Armenia 'absurd'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Yerevan's statement regarding the alleged threat of Russia's presence to the security of Armenia is absurd, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Earlier, the current Armenian leadership stated publicly that Russia's military presence corresponds to the national interests of the country. But the adventurers who urge to show our servicemen the door are clearly not aware of the real consequences of such a step,” she said.