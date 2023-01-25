Pro-Armenian congressman expelled from committee he chaired

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected Adam Schiff’s membership of the House Intelligence Committee, Trend reports.

"I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the House Intelligence Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people," McCarthy said on Twitter.

Shiff, a California Democratic congressman, is the vice-chairman of the Armenian Caucasian faction. He was the head of this committee in 2019-2022 and is charged with abuse of office against the US interests.