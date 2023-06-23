EU imposes sanctions on Armenian companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The European Union has adopted the 11th package of sanctions, which also included companies from Armenia, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decision of the EU, 87 new companies which directly support the military-industrial complex of Russia have been added to the sanctions list.

"They are subject to tighter export restrictions for dual-use and advanced technology items. In addition to the Russian and Iranian entities, this now also covers entities registered in China, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Syria and Armenia," the EU said.