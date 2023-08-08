Armenian police violently disperses protesters in Yerevan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Police in Yerevan has violently dispersed protesters, Trend reports.

A footage circulated on social networks has shown the protesters blocking the streets on the Republic Square.

Medics are treating several injured as a result of the actions of the police.

Such violence of the power structures against people has always been and still continues in Armenia. International organizations, international organizations that speak about human rights, are still silent and do not react to this. Even today, this violence continues to be repeated.

