Armenian PM stages new demarche against Russia - scandalous details of closed meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan organized a closed meeting with experts and representatives of certain information platforms and propagandist media in the first half of October, Trend reports.

Armenian Past newspaper said that the meeting aimed to announce the direction of the government's foreign policy.

The newspaper noted that Pashinyan confirmed a change in foreign policy but emphasized that Armenia won't officially announce the change because some foreign partners, particularly Iran, are against it.

He added that nevertheless this will happen, but silently and "softly".

The same source stated that Pashinyan announced Armenia will no longer participate in the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and is seeking alternatives to these structures.

According to the source, the prime minister pointed out that there are many interesting promises from Western partners in various directions.

Besides, as the newspaper mentioned, addressing numerous concerns raised by participants in the meeting, Pashinyan stated that "remaining in an alliance with Russia is pointless" and assured that "Russia can no longer help anyone; it is weakened by war and sanctions and is no longer the former decision-making force".

Furthermore, the prime minister added that if Armenia moves away from Russia, there is no threat because "Moscow can no longer punish anyone".

