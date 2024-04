BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Designated EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, on a visit, Trend reports.

According to the information, the EU representative met with Armenian Parliament Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan.

During the meeting, the situation in the South Caucasus and cooperation between Armenia and the EU were discussed.

