Georgia’s economy grows almost 5% in Jan-Feb 2018

Georgia’s economy grew 4.9 percent in the first two months of 2018, show the latest data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

Last month the estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.5 percent year-on-year (y/y).

The estimated real GDP growth, compared to the same period of the previous year, was registered in the following activities:

Manufacturing

Other community, social and personal service activities

Real estate

Trade

The government forecasts Georgia’s economy to grow by 4.5 percent in 2018.

Various international financial institutions also have positive expectations for Georgia’s economic growth.

In 2018, the World Bank predicts Georgia’s economic growth to hit 4.2 percent while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says Georgia’s economy will grow by 4.5 percent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts the Georgian economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2018.

