EOC praises Georgia’s preparedness for 2025 Winter Youth Olympics

The European Olympic Committee (EOC) praises Georgia’s preparedness and positively assesses the resources and new infrastructure in the mountainous resort Bakuriani for hosting the 2025 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Trend reports referring to Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

As reported, the Evaluation Commission of the European Committee visited Bakuriani in February 2020, in order to explore potential locations for the competition and all necessary infrastructures, including ski-lifts.

Head of EOC Peter Brull noted that Bakuriani has excellent conditions for skiing and snowboarding competitions.

"The high altitude location creates a good environment for snowy weather throughout the season. The athletes' village and the guesthouse for high-profile guests are ready and meet the highest quality requirements”, he said.

The created infrastructure will promote the development of winter sports in Georgia, including the reconstructed old track in Bakuriani, which is the most popular and the largest sky jump in Georgia.

The European Olympic Committee officially confirmed the candidate status of the ski resort Bakuriani in December 2018.

Georgia’s winter resort Bakuriani is bidding to host the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships.

