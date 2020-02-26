Patients with symptoms of coronavirus placed in isolation in Infectious Diseases Hospital of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

According to information of the Georgian Infectious Diseases Hospital, 10 patients with symptoms of coronavirus have been isolated, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the patients include citizens of Georgia, Azerbaijan, China and Iran. The doctors will receive test results from the Lugar laboratory of Georgia, and the decision on patients’ discharge depends on the test results.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356