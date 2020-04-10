COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 227
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
Nine new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Georgia bringing the total number of infected persons to 227, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.
Also, according to the official data, 52 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.
There are 4,829 people under quarantine and 410 patients – in inpatient care.
Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356