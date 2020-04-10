COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 227

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Nine new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Georgia bringing the total number of infected persons to 227, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

Also, according to the official data, 52 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 4,829 people under quarantine and 410 patients – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.