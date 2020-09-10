Second wave of COVID-19 begins in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark after the government session.

"The most important thing is that our government has done the best from the very first day to control the epidemiological situation and make the process manageable,” Turnava added.

According to the minister, the Georgian economy can no longer withstand such severe restrictions as were imposed at the initial stage of the pandemic.

“We do everything possible to avoid the need for more restrictive and strict measures, as we have already done once. Our economy will not be able to endure such a blow for the second time. Therefore, thanks to the point measures and the professionalism of our medical staff, we hope to go through this process relatively smoothly,“ said Turnava.

Georgia has reported 45 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 10, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,830.

Some 9 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,334. To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 5,882 people are under quarantine and 390 – under medical observation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356