Tengiz Tsertsvadze: An increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected, I think there is nothing alarming

According to the director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia was expected, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As he notes, no country can maintain a very low level of virus spread for eight months.

Tsertsvadze names that lifting restrictions, increasing mobility, activating domestic tourism and shrinking citizens’ attention as the reasons causing an increase in the number of infected.

However, he believes that nothing is alarming and it will not lead to the announcing strict emergency measures and the quarantine regime.

Tsertsvadze also speaks about how the healthcare system was prepared to meet the growing number of infected people.

“The Ministry of Health has not met this situation unprepared. The number of beds and doctors is enough, the number of resuscitation beds and ventilator breathing apparatus is also enough. Timely hospitalization of all infected people and adequate treatment is being carried out”, – said Tengiz Tsertsvadze.