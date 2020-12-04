NCDC to study COVID-19 reinfection cases

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, said that Georgia records no reinfection cases of the novel coronavirus. However, an in-depth study is ongoing into several possible recurrence cases, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Gamkrelidze, there are examples of 2 or 3 people who had COVID-19 symptoms in the spring and then repeated symptoms in November.

“Discussions are needed on a professional level that will drive us to the decision based on laboratory or clinical arguments to confirm that we have reinfection cases in the country,” Gamkrelidze said.

The Head of NDCD added that it is not yet decided whether or not the patients, who already defeated the virus, need vaccination.

Gamkrelidze said that physicians express divergent views on the issue. However, “the majority is in favor of the idea that additional so-called “buster doze” of the vaccine will bring no harm to anybody,” he said.