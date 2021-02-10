Adults aged above 18 to be vaccinated in Georgia
Tamar Gabunia, Deputy Health Minister said that the target group for vaccination is adults aged above 18, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The vaccination with Pfizer is recommended above 19, while in case of AstraZeneca – above 16. “No data is available about vaccination efficiency in children,” Tamar Gabunia said.
The Deputy Health Minister also reported that import of AstraZeneca vaccines was expected from March.
