Restriction on movement to be in force from 11pm to 4 am

The restriction on movement will be in force from 11pm to 4 am for one day in connection with the Easter liturgy tonight. The Inter-Agency Coordination Council decided several days ago, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

All cemeteries in Georgia will shut down on May 2-4 amid Easter celebrations to curb the virus spread in the country. The restriction to enter cemeteries applies to all with no exceptions according to the geographical locations or administrative units.

Intra-city municipal transport will be restricted from May 3 to May 11. The decision aims to reduce mobility.

Georgian Government declared May 4-11 as public holidays following Easter celebrations.