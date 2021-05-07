Large-scale Covid vaccination sites to be set up in 4 main cities of Georgia

Large-scale Covid vaccination sites will be set up in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi and Batumi, where up to 2,000 people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 per day, Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze announced earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

As of now, a total of 150 brigades are working across the country in the vaccination process.

The Health Ministry and the NCDC plan to increase the number of vaccination brigades up to 300 by the end of May.

Georgia received an additional 43,200 doses of the British AstraZeneca vaccine on May 6.

The country has already received the first doses of Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccination with Sinovac has not started so far.

The country is expecting one million doses of Pfizer vaccines in the summer.