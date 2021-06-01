Fully vaccinated individuals will now need to present negative PCR test when entering Georgia

Georgia is changing the rules of entry to the country for fully vaccinated travellers, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze announced that fully vaccinated individuals who want to enter Georgia will now need to present a negative PCR test result.

The new decree will be announced later today.

Until now citizens of all countries travelling by air could enter Georgia if they presented confirmation they had gone through the full schedule of any Covid-19 vaccination at border checkpoints of Georgia.

Gamkrelidze said that all travellers who want to enter Georgia must present a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours at the border and retest on the third day. Further self-isolation will not be required if the test returns negative.

Regular flights resumed in Georgia on February 1, while land borders will open on June 1.