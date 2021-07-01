Georgia reports 980 new coronavirus cases for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Georgia has reported 980 coronavirus cases, 877 recoveries, and 11 deaths on July 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 30,579 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,598 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,981 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 663 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 95 cases and the Kakheti region with 52 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 367,058, among them, 352,624 people recovered and 5,327 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.2 percent, while 2.66 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 105 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,729 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 605 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 265,290 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

