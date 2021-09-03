Georgia shares data on vaccine imports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia purchased COVID-19 vaccines worth $39.975 million from 16 countries of the world from January through July 2021, Trend reports citing data from the Georgian National Statistical Service (Geostat).
The largest shipment of vaccines, worth $ 31.678 million, was imported in July 2021, according to Geostat.
The top 5 countries from which Georgia imports vaccines are as follows:
• China - $24.207 million;
• USA - $6.056 million;
• Belgium - $3.707 million;
• France - $2.350 million;
• Hong Kong - $2.023 million.
At the same time, Georgia purchased vaccines from countries such as the Netherlands, India, Denmark, Lithuania, Turkey.
---
