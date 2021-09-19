Georgia reports 1,501 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 1,501 coronavirus cases, 1,954 recoveries, and 43 deaths on September 19, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

22,920 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,141 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,779 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6,55%, while 6,89% in the past seven days.

Georgian capital of Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 522 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 226 cases and the Kakheti region with 186 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 595,264, among them, 559,996 people recovered and 8,541 died.

There are 39 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,446 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,225 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,255 critical patients, 330 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 1,646,441​ people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,071 in a day.