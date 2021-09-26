Georgia reports 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, 30 deaths

Georgia reported 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, and 30 deaths on September 26, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

20,798 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 10,317 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10 481 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5,44%, while 6,04% in the past seven days.

Georgian capital of Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 419 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 172 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 156 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 606,492, among them, 576,498 people recovered and 8,817 died.