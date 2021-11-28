Saakashvili can attend tomorrow's trial on November 7 episode, doctor says

Georgia’s ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili will be able to attend tomorrow’s trial on the November 7 episode, doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“The three commissions [medical] will likely have a conclusion the Justice Ministry should consider. But Mikheil Saakashvili has the final word,” Kipshidze noted.

Tbilisi City Court will resume the trial on the November 7 episode tomorrow.