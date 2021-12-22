Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Georgia reported 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, 3,072 recoveries, and 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 45,153 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 28,160 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,993 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 916,477 people, among them, 869,411 have recovered and 13,221 have died.

There are 35 people currently in quarantine, 5,488 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,001 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 22, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,878 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

