Georgia actively works to withdraw its citizens from Kazakhstan, MFA says
Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA) is actively working to withdraw Georgian citizens from Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing 1TV.
MFA said it has active communication with Georgians living there.
Foreign Ministry activated a hotline +7 (717) 224-32-58.
Georgian citizens can also contact the consulate via e-mail at [email protected]
The unrest in Kazakhstan began on Sunday after the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) doubled.
Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said, 26 “armed criminals” and 18 security officers have been killed so far in the unrest.
