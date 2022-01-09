Georgia reports 3,842 coronavirus cases, 777 recoveries, 31 deaths

Georgia reported 3,842 coronavirus cases, 777 recoveries, and 31 deaths on January 9, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

34,000 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 21,147 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,853 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,089 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 474 cases, and the Imereti region with 437 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 11,3%, while 9,17% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 959,874 among them, 912,443 people recovered and 14,187 died.

There are 51 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,418 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,493 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,089 critical patients, 275 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 2,551,413 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 5,001 in a day.