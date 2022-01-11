Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,486 new COVID-19 cases, 2,893 recoveries, and 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 57,546 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 39,284 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,262 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 968,313 people, among them, 916,421 have recovered and 14,264 have died.

There are 69 people currently in quarantine, 4,431 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,801 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 11, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,881 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm