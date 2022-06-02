Georgia reveals Top-10 countries for remittance inflow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The volume of money transfers to Georgia in April 2022 amounted to $308.1 million, which is an increase of 58.8 percent, compared to $114.1 million over the same month of 2021, Trend reports via National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the report, Russia ranked first among countries with the largest amount of money transfers to Georgia in April 2022 with $132.9 million, which is 4 times more compared to $33.3 million in April 2021.

Italy is second on the list, with $33.4 million of money transferred to Georgia in April 2022. The current figure slightly increased by 5.3 percent, compared to $31.7 million over the same month of 2021.

The US ranked third with $25 million of money transfers to Georgia in the reporting period of 2022 - an increase of 0.8 percent, compared to $24.8 million in April 2021.

TOP-10 countries with the largest money transfers to Georgia (Apr. 2022):

Country Amount (million USD) Russia 132.9 Italy 33.4 US 25 Kazakhstan 20 Greece 18.6 Israel 16.2 Germany 11.9 Turkey 8.1 Azerbaijan 4.9 Spain 4.7

Meanwhile, the volume of money transfers from Georgia in April 2022 totaled $25.4 million, which is 1.5 percent less compared to $25.8 million in the same month of 2021.