Georgia's Shida Kartli region welcomes 370 projects in 2022

A total of 370 projects worth ₾32 million ($12.02mln) have been financed in the four municipalities of central-eastern Georgia’s Shida Kartli region this year, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Ilia Begiashvili visited the region to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects earlier during the day and said the locality was a national “leader” in terms of implementation of projects.

Projects [in the region] vary in their scale. This year, out of this ₾32 million, ₾8 million ($3mln) was allocated to water supply projects. A good example is the Tkviavi water supply project, the total cost of which was ₾3 million ($1.12mln)”, the Minister said, noting it had enabled the village to have 24-hour water supply.

In the Kaspi municipality village of Aghaiani, an ongoing project involves the construction of a two-lane, asphalt-concrete road as well as the setting up of entrances to yards of locals.

Also among the projects is the renovation of a central Kostava Street in the city of Kaspi.