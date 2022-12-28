Georgian President submits candidates for Election Commission to Parliament

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday submitted a list of candidates for the positions of the head and member of the Central Election Commission to the Parliament and announced a competition for one position, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The proposed candidates for the position of the CEC Chair are Giorgi Shaishmelashvili and Nanuli Bebia and the candidates for the one vacant CEC member position - Rusudan Kurdiani and Tamaz Poladashvili, the Presidential Administration said.

Zourabichvili submitted the new candidates as the Parliament had rejected previous ones on December 22.

CEC head will be elected for a five-year term if his/her candidacy is supported by 100 MPs in the 150-member state legislative body. In case none of the candidates gains such support, 76 votes will be enough to appoint the CEC head for a six-month term.