Tbilisi, Batumi International Airports successfully pass ACI Airport Health Accreditation recertification

Tbilisi International Airport successfully passed the Airports Council International - Airport Health Accreditation recertification process and received the certificate for the third time, with Batumi International Airport also receiving the accreditation and the certificate for the second time in a row, TAV Georgia, the company operating two major airports in the country, said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

As certified by the accreditation, Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports have been providing a “safe airport environment” for all travellers in compliance with the recommended health measures established by the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations.

The Airport Health Accreditation Certificate is issued by ACI to ensure that airport health measures and procedures meet global standards.