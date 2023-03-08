Protesters in center of Georgia’s Tbilisi surround Parliament building (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Protesters in the center of Tbilisi surrounded the Georgia’s parliament, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Part of the protesters are trying to demolish the fence in front of the entrance to the parliament building.

Earlier, the protesters demanded that the authorities withdraw the bill on "foreign agents" and release all those detained at yesterday's rally.

Protests continue in Georgia against the adoption by Parliament of the so-called draft law on "foreign agents".