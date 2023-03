BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Protests in the center of Tbilisi continue at night, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Protesters throw Molotov cocktails at police officers, build barricades.

The police, in turn, use water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Several protesters have already been detained by the police, their exact number is still unknown.

Protests continue in Georgia against the adoption by Parliament of the so-called draft law on "foreign agents".