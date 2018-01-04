Trump says no military drills with South Korea during Winter Olympics: South Korea

4 January 2018 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said there will be no military drills with South Korea during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month, South Korea’s presidential office said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Trump also told South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in a telephone call that he hoped inter-Korean talks would lead to good results and that he would send a high-level delegation including members of his family to the Winter Olympics, the Blue House said in a statement.

